dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio bureau investigating officer-involved shooting in Springfield

News
By
Updated Nov 13, 2022

SPRINGFIELD —At the request of the Springfield Police Division, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning .

Police responded to the Sunoco gas station at 720 Selma Road at 7:29 a.m. following a report of a man showing a gun and attempting to enter the building, the city of Springfield said in a release.

Minutes after officers arrived, the armed suspect confronted police and shots were fired.

ExploreDayton VA honors veterans with parade for first time in years

The suspect, an adult white male, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital.

His condition remained unknown Sunday afternoon.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Immediately following the incident, SPD asked BCI to take jurisdiction of the investigation. No further information was available for release Sunday afternoon.

A witness, who declined to give their name, told this news outlet they saw the man laying in the middle of Selma Road.

A baseball cap was visible in the middle of the road as police investigated earlier today. Also visible were shell casings on the ground by the entrance to the station and near a police cruiser.

Staff photographer Marshall Gorby contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
Towne Mall Galleria redevelopment may be put on hold
2
Springfield officer-involved shooting: Suspect allegedly claims to be...
3
Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go
4
Jurors in Pike County murder trial have heard from 54 witnesses so far
5
TSA says agents didn’t follow protocol, allowing man to bring box...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top