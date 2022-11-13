Ohio bureau investigating officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD —At the request of the Springfield Police Division, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning .
Police responded to the Sunoco gas station at 720 Selma Road at 7:29 a.m. following a report of a man showing a gun and attempting to enter the building, the city of Springfield said in a release.
Minutes after officers arrived, the armed suspect confronted police and shots were fired.
The suspect, an adult white male, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital.
His condition remained unknown Sunday afternoon.
Credit: Marshall Gorby
Immediately following the incident, SPD asked BCI to take jurisdiction of the investigation. No further information was available for release Sunday afternoon.
A witness, who declined to give their name, told this news outlet they saw the man laying in the middle of Selma Road.
A baseball cap was visible in the middle of the road as police investigated earlier today. Also visible were shell casings on the ground by the entrance to the station and near a police cruiser.
Staff photographer Marshall Gorby contributed to this report.
