Big Ten women's basketball schedule brings USC, UCLA to conference's easternmost schools

The 14 current Big Ten teams each will play two women’s basketball conference games on the West Coast in 2024-25 and incoming members Southern California and UCLA each will play two games at the easternmost schools

21 minutes ago
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The 14 current Big Ten teams each will play two women's basketball conference games on the West Coast in 2024-25 and incoming members Southern California and UCLA each will play two games at the easternmost schools.

The Big Ten announced the breakdown of conference opponents for the 18-team league on Tuesday. Game dates will be announced later.

Each team will have an 18-game conference schedule, playing one opponent both home and away and facing 16 teams once. Of the single-play opponents, teams will play eight at home and eight on the road.

The conference based the double-play games mostly on natural rivalries, such as Michigan-Michigan State and Illinois-Northwestern. The West Coast schools' double-plays are USC-UCLA and Oregon-Washington.

USC and UCLA will play road games against Rutgers and Maryland; Oregon and Washington will visit Penn State and Ohio State.

