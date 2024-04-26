Guardians visit the Braves to begin 3-game series

The Atlanta Braves begin a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday
Cleveland Guardians (18-7, first in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (17-6, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (3-0, 5.06 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (2-1, 4.38 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -208, Guardians +174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves start a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Atlanta is 17-6 overall and 9-3 in home games. Braves hitters have a collective .467 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Cleveland is 18-7 overall and 10-3 in road games. The Guardians have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .405.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has nine home runs, 11 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .344 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 15-for-44 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with 11 extra base hits (five doubles and six home runs). Jose Ramirez is 12-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .261 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Guardians: 8-2, .252 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (toe), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

