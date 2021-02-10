Man gets life sentence for killing Butler County woman at Reno casino

Tevin Raeshaun Johnson, 23, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in November to first-degree murder in the death of Amber Morris, 37, of Ross Twp., Ohio, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

Morris' body was found near the door of her hotel room at Circus Circus Reno on July 19, 2019, authorities said. An autopsy revealed she was strangled and stomped on, causing bleeding in her brain.