Michigan authorities search for inmate mistakenly released from Warren County jail

Bibbs was serving a minimum sentence of four years in prison for a carjacking. He was in Ohio for an unrelated drunken driving and firearm case.

Reports indicate Bibbs was released on foot, and authorities began looking for him the same day of the release. The U.S. Marshals Service has been involved.

There has been no information released as to how Bibbs was incorrectly let out of the jail.

“Sometimes they just turn themselves in,” Michigan Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said.

Anyone who spots Bibbs is asked to call 911.