Ohio’s 2nd Wawa to open in Fairfield later this month

“We are grateful to the Buckeye State for embracing us with open wings when we opened our first store in April in Liberty Twp. and are excited to continue to serve the Ohio community with our second store in the state,” said Brian Schaller, president of Wawa.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The first Ohio store opened on Cincinnati-Dayton Road last month in Liberty Twp. After the Fairfield celebration, other stores expected to open this year include Colerain Twp., Deerfield Twp., Huber Heights, Lebanon, Mason, Springdale, and Union Twp.

Over the next five to eight years, Wawa plans to build and open six to 10 stores a year in Ohio, expecting to open as many as 60 stores. Each store employs an average of 35 associates and takes about 140 contractors and local partners to build each location.

Employment opportunities at Wawa can be found at www.wawa.com/careers.