OHSP releases crash report regarding investigation into man struck by Springfield police cruiser

According to the crash report, “(the police cruiser) was driving south on South Center Boulevard in emergency response. (The police cruiser) struck a pedestrian (Cole) laying in the roadway.”

The crash report states that Rosales was in emergency response with her overhead lights activated, and was distracted by something outside of the vehicle.

Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf previously said Rosales did not see Cole on the street because she was reportedly looking at houses for addresses and the officer stopped immediately and began to render aid after the incident.

The report also shows that an alcohol and drug test were not given to Rosales.

At a previous press conference regarding the incident, Cole’s family asked why a toxicology report was ordered for Cole but not for Rosales.

Graf said the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is the department that ran Cole’s toxicology report and that Springfield Police did not request one. It is not standard for an officer to take a breathalyzer test after an accident unless there are signs of impairment. A department captain determined Rosales did not show signs of impairment, Graf said.

Cole had blunt-force trauma to several parts of his body along with a gunshot wound, according to preliminary autopsy report by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The preliminary findings show that Cole had blunt-force trauma to his torso, including abrasions on his back and lower chest, lacerations on his left shoulder and back, and fracture of his sternum and of multiple ribs. He also had blunt-force trauma of his extremities, including bruises on his right arm, abrasions on his arms, left knee and legs, and a gunshot in his left arm.