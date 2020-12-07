One dead after hit-and-run crash in Warren County

A Lebanon man is dead after a hit-and-run crash on northbound I-71 in Washington Twp., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Initial investigation shows that a 2010 Ford Ranger, operated by James Clark, 76, was traveling north on I-71 in the right lane. An unknown, light-colored SUV was also traveling north on I-71 in the left lane. The vehicles made contact and Clark lost control of his vehicle.
The Ford Ranger traveled off the right side of the road and struck a concrete barrier, the release said. The vehicle crossed to the left side of the roadway, where it struck another concrete barrier. The SUV continued to travel north and did not stop.
The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. Monday morning.
Clark was not wearing his seat belt and he was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Lebanon post of OSHP at 513-932-4444.