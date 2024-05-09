One dead in Hamilton crash after report of stolen vehicle

The name of the victim is not being released until after the coroner’s autopsy.

Ungerbuehler said the suspect jumped into a possibly running vehicle in the 500 block of Ross Avenue. He said there was an “altercation at the window” and the vehicle crashed, striking two utility poles and a fence three blocks away in the 200 block of Ross Avenue, between C and D streets.

“When officers get to the scene, they find him and immediately start life-saving measures,” he said.

The victim was pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

The investigation shut down the road for hours, and investigators returned to the scene Thursday morning.