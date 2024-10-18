OVI checkpoint scheduled for Hamilton tonight

Credit: Jim Noelker

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint Friday night in Hamilton.

The checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 6 to 10 p.m. on Ohio 4 at 2210 South Erie Blvd. (Ohio 4). The northbound lanes will be checked.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.