OVI checkpoint scheduled for Hamilton tonight

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint Friday night in Hamilton.
The checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 6 to 10 p.m. on Ohio 4 at 2210 South Erie Blvd. (Ohio 4). The northbound lanes will be checked.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.
In Other News
1
Mother’s death leaves daughter wanting one more phone call
2
National pickleball championship begins today in West Chester Twp.
3
Butler Tech breaks ground on region’s first aviation hangar school
4
Work begins on Liberty Collective food and entertainment complex near...
5
See how a Butler County nonprofit helped a local veteran
About the Author