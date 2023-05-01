P&G subsidiary in Hamilton to close, lay off 122

iMFLUX, a wholly owned subsidiary of P&G, notified the state through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, it will lay off all of its employees on June 30 due to closing the plant.

Under the WARN Act, employers must provide a 60-day notification in advance of a plant closing or mass layoffs. This allows workers and their families to transition time to adjust to the loss of employment and seek new jobs.