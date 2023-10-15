PHOTOS: 1 injured after mobile crane crash on I-70 Sunday

Mobile crane strikes barrier wall Sunday, October 15, 2023 on I-70 westbound in Clark County rolls several times driver trapped, no other vehicles, involved unknown on injuries of the driver
