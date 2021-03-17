PHOTOS: Vacant for a decade, the elegance of Dayton’s Traxler Mansion can still be seen

The huge Traxler Mansion located at 42 Yale Ave. in the Dayton View Historic District has been vacant for nearly a decade.
The mansion was built around 1910 for Louis Traxler, a Dayton department store owner. The elegant 10,000 square-foot home is built in French Chateauesque-style, the same concept as the storied Biltmore House on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC.
Click through the photos above to see views of this vacant mansion.
