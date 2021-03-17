BreakingNews
PHOTOS: Vacant for a decade, the elegance of Dayton’s Traxler Mansion can still be seen

News
March 17, 2021

The huge Traxler Mansion located at 42 Yale Ave. in the Dayton View Historic District has been vacant for nearly a decade.

The mansion was built around 1910 for Louis Traxler, a Dayton department store owner. The elegant 10,000 square-foot home is built in French Chateauesque-style, the same concept as the storied Biltmore House on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC.

