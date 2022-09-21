BreakingNews
WATCH NOW: Community Conversation focuses on Air Force’s 75th and where Wright-Patt is headed
dayton-daily-news logo
X

PHOTOS: WWII vet James 'Pee Wee' Martin to be laid to rest in Dayton National Cemetery

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top