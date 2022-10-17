BreakingNews
Former l’Auberge owner dies, had decades-long Dayton area restaurant career
Pike Co. murder trial: Watch Week 6 in court live

By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
1 hour ago
Judge debates whether Alaska witness may testify remotely.

WAVERLY — The trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 continued into its sixth week of testimony on Monday, with the prosecution continuing to call witnesses.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George “Billy” Wagner and brother Edward “Jake” Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members “execution-style.” The family’s bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Watch live in the player below:

NOTE: Camera and audio may occasionally drop during the stream. Per judge’s order, witnesses may opt out of being recorded during this trial.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

On Monday morning, Judge Randy Deering held a hearing during which prosecution and defense argued whether a witness should be allowed to testify remotely; defense attorneys requested the ability to call a witness who lives in Alaska, where the Wagner family lived for one year after the murders.

Deering announced he would rule on the issue at a later date and instructed the parties to work on determining how to technologically ensure the witness could be heard reliably in the meantime.

