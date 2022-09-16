Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 5 in court live

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

Friday marks the fifth day of testimony, ending the first week of the trial. Throughout the week, jurors heard from first responders who described grisly scenes discovered on the morning of April 22, 2016 and family members described discovering their loved ones shot to death in their beds.

Opening statements happened on Sept. 12. Starting Tuesday, testimonies began focused on the crime scenes surrounding the home of Chris Sr. Rhoden and his cousin Gary Rhoden, and on to the property next door, where Frankie and Hannah Hazel Gilley were found dead. Attention pivoted on Wednesday to Dana Rhoden’s home, up the road from the other two, on Union Hill Road.

In her trailer, Dana’s brother discovered her dead and fled the trailer to flag down law enforcement on their way to the other two crime scenes. Ultimately, the bodies of Chris Jr., who was 16-years-old when he was killed, and Hanna May were also discovered inside the home. A days-old baby was found near Hanna May’s body, and she appeared to have been nursing when she was killed.

Thursday’s testimony focused on the eighth crime scene, where the final Rhoden family member was found. Kenneth Rhoden, Chris Sr.’s brother, was discovered inside his camper by his cousin and his son. Both testified on Thursday.