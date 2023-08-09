Pike County murders: Wagner matriarch wants off wrongful death lawsuit filed by Rhodens

WAVERLY — The matriarch of the Wagner family wants to be removed from a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Rhoden family in connection with the 2016 Pike County massacre; Fredericka Wagner once faced criminal charges tied to the murders, but those were later dropped.

Several members of the Wagner family were arrested in 2018 and charged with the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family. All eight were killed “execution-style” while they slept in their beds; Their bodies were discovered on April 22, 2016.

After losing two brothers and six other family members, Tony Rhoden sued the Wagners for wrongful death and to stop them from ever being able to make money off the case.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The Wagner family matriarch, Fredericka, now wants her name taken off the lawsuit.

Through her attorneys, Fredericka said she did not know about her son and his family’s plan to kill the Rhoden family members and did not help them cover it up, so she should not be liable in the lawsuit.

Fredericka was originally criminally charged in the case, but the state dropped the obstruction and perjury charges in 2019. Prosecutors said she’d lied to investigators and a grand jury about two bulletproof vests found in her home.

Authorities at one point suspected the Wagners may have worn bulletproof vests when they sneaked into the homes of the Rhodens to commit the murders.

Fredericka told investigators and a grand jury she bought the vests through Amazon after the Rhodens were murdered, because she feared for her family’s safety — but investigators were unable to find a verifiable record of the purchase.

She later admitted she bought them on eBay.

Fredericka’s attorney said she had receipts showing she bought the vests after the killings. Ultimately, the charges against her were dropped after prosecutors had said they could not meet speedy trial requirements in her case. According to the prosecution at the time, verifying Fredericka’s claims would have involved a lengthy process of sorting through her online history.

Fredericka’s son, George “Billy” Wagner is the last remaining member of the family accused of the murders to go to trial. That trial isn’t expected to begin until some time in 2024.

Billy’s wife, Angela, and his youngest son, Jake, both pleaded guilty to the murders and, in exchange for the removal of the death penalty from the case, must testify at Billy’s trial.

Billy’s oldest son, George Wagner IV, stood trial in 2022 and was found guilty of all 22 counts leveled against him, including eight counts of aggravated murder and other charges associated with tampering with evidence, aggravated burglary, conspiracy and forgery.

George was sentenced to eight consecutive life terms in addition to over 120 years in prison for firearm specifications attached to the charges. He will not be given the possibility for parole.

A hearing is scheduled for the lawsuit Thursday in Pike County.