Police arrest 17-year-old with gun, bullets near Kings Island

Credit: Nick Graham

Crime & Law
By Staff Report
43 minutes ago

A teenager near Kings Island amusement park on Saturday night was arrested for having a stolen pistol and bullets.

The 17-year-old from Westwood in Hamilton County was reported as a “suspicious person” to Mason police, according to reports.

Records show the teen climbed a chain-link fence to enter Kings Island and trespassed in several areas, taking off when asked to speak with police officers. Kings Island temporarily suspended rides in its Action Zone during the incident.

The gun was recovered by police; it is a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic.

The teen also had 12 bullets, reports indicate. Multiple charges have been filed, including receiving stolen property and criminal trespassing.

Saturday was Kings Island’s first day open for the 2023 season and there was large attendance.

About the Author

Staff Report
