Multiple schools in region receive unfounded reports of active shooters

SHARONVILLE, Hamilton County — The Sharonville Police Department responded Friday morning to reports of an active shooter situation at Princeton High School, but the scene has since been secured.
Police also cleared the middle school because of the reports. There are no known injuries and it is not clear if the report of the shooter was valid.
Parents were called to pick up students at a nearby location.
There was also a report of an active shooter at Belmont High School in Montgomery County this morning that was hoax, according to Dayton police.
“Dayton police received a call regarding an active shooter at Belmont High School,” read a tweet from the department. “There is NO active shooter, this appears to be a hoax.”
This story will be updated when more information is available.
