BreakingNews
False active shooter reported at 3 Ohio high schools, including in Dayton
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Multiple schools in region receive unfounded reports of active shooters

News
By Staff
Updated 10 minutes ago

SHARONVILLE, Hamilton County — The Sharonville Police Department responded Friday morning to reports of an active shooter situation at Princeton High School, but the scene has since been secured.

Police also cleared the middle school because of the reports. There are no known injuries and it is not clear if the report of the shooter was valid.

Parents were called to pick up students at a nearby location.

There was also a report of an active shooter at Belmont High School in Montgomery County this morning that was hoax, according to Dayton police.

“Dayton police received a call regarding an active shooter at Belmont High School,” read a tweet from the department. “There is NO active shooter, this appears to be a hoax.”

This story will be updated when more information is available.

In Other News
1
Northwestern superintendent to host meeting with parents concerned...
2
Northwestern superintendent addresses school threat, says it was a...
3
Multiple crime scenes current focus of Pike County murder trial...
4
Springfield gas station shooting suspects plead not guilty
5
2 men indicted for flying drones over Bengals, Reds games

About the Author

Staff
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top