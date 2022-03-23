Police, schools say viral TikTok trend ‘Orbeez Challenge’ could have legal consequences

“Many of them are brightly colored and look like maybe something that we would say as a toy, but there are ones that don’t and the truth is, in a school, we don’t have the luxury of trying to determine if this is a toy or gun,” Carson said. “We need everybody to know, if you bring even a toy gun — particularly this new style — and you’re gone on any of our school property or any school event, you’re going to be facing some significant school and potentially legal consequences.”

The Village of Lockland has also banned the toys and all local toy guns from its parks, stating on Facebook that “although these guns are not considered a lethal weapon, they may cause harm or serious injury.”

Mason mom Kelly Schoultz said it’s important parents talk with their children about the dangers of social media trends.

“We didn’t have TikTok when we were kids, so this is a very new area for them to be reacting to,” Schoultz said. “So it’s our job as adults in the community to kind of help them learn through that and what to do and what’s not OK.”

Spin Master, the manufacturer of Orbeez, is advertising an Orbeez Challenge Activity Kit “inspired by TikTok’s #OrbeezChallenge.” While the description says “there’s no limit to the ways you can play,” there is no mention of children shooting Orbeez from toy guns.