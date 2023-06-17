Police search for Hamilton man suspected in woman’s shooting death in Franklin

Police said a Hamilton man is being sought after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Franklin.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Boulder Drive at approximately 12:39 a.m. today, June 17. The woman was shot multiple times, and first responders were unable to revive her.

The suspect, Elijah M. Thomas, fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing on foot. The male suspect is 26 years old and approximately 5′ 8″, weighing 135 lbs. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Police said Thomas could be in Lebanon.

“Charges for murder and felonious assault are being signed on Elijah Thomas,” said Lt. Brian Pacifico of the Franklin Police. “If he is seen, do not approach and call 911, Elijah should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call a detective at (937) 746-2882.