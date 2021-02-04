Police searching for stolen car that hit cruiser in Harrison Twp., disappeared after chase

Police are searching for a stolen silver Dodge 200 after it crashed into a police cruiser in Harrison Township late Wednesday night.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, at around 11:20 p.m., a person driving the stolen car crashed into the cruiser on Palisades Drive.
Dispatchers said the deputy driving the cruiser wasn’t hurt in the crash.
From there, the stolen vehicle led police on a chase through Dayton, before pursuing police lost the suspect in Kettering, records said.
