Poppy’s Smokehouse food truck to open diner at old Mundy’s location in Springfield

The restaurant, which is known for its smash burgers, will also introduce new menu items and specials as time goes on.

“I don’t like being like everybody else,” Elliott said.

Hours will likely be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but that may change, Elliott said.

The menu will feature many of the items that Poppy’s Smokehouse customers enjoy, like smash burgers, as well as typical greasy spoon foods like mashed potatoes and hot shot sandwiches, Elliott said. He also plans to run specials like taco Tuesdays and barbecue Saturdays.

The restaurant is using the food truck as a kitchen while the restaurant is undergoing updates, and customers can order via a scannable QR code on the menu. The restaurant is doing soft openings as the weather permits up until it opens permanently, Elliott said.

Poppy’s Smokehouse opened in September 2020 after Elliott was laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic. He bought his first trailer and built it out himself.

“People wanted to eat,” Elliott said. “It was a great opportunity to start.”

The food truck’s name was voted on by customers, and “Poppy” comes from Elliott’s grandchildren, he said.

Since then, Elliott has purchased and built out multiple trailers before the business’s current concession food truck, which it uses at events.

The owner of Mundy’s Diner, Tammy Mundy, approached Elliott to ask him if he’d like to buy the building, as she planned to move to open Mundy’s Bar and Grill. Elliott had tried to open in other locations but those had not worked out.

This location works out perfectly, and Elliott, said he plans to maintain the 1950s diner vibe, complete with music playing from the 50s and 60s.

Poppy’s Diner will have tabletop advertising to support other businesses, and will also feature retro decor, much of which Elliott said he hopes customers will bring in.

It will also have outdoor seating and a play area for children, he said.

Elliott said the food truck will still be available at some events, but he plans to focus on the diner.