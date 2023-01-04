President Biden in region today: What to know about his visit

He noted he can’t share all the details surrounding the president’s visit because of security concerns.

Meyer said the interstate and the Brent Spence Bridge will be shut down during the presidential motorcade, and the C.W. Bailey Bridge will be closed.

He added the Brent Spence Bridge is inadequate and is happy to see Ohio and Kentucky finally receive some money to fix it.

“The other wonderful thing is that this bridge will be built without tolls,” he said. “The fact that this bridge is being built without tolls is keeping millions of dollars in the pockets of Greater Cincinnati’s. We got 50,000 people every day that cross the bridge to work in Cincinnati and $2 a toll each way that’s $2,000 a year per person.”

Michael McGarr, president of NTL a subsidiary of Lighthouse Transportation Services, said their employees and truckers are thrilled about the changes to come.

“We’re definitely excited,” he said. “It’s great to see our federal government support the Greater Cincinnati area.”

He said their biggest problem is congestion on the bridge that adds “a lot of ... unnecessary time.”

McGarr said once the project is finished it will make their operations more efficient.

Meyer noted this is a big moment for Covington.

“This is a terrific opportunity,” said Meyer. “It’s only the second time in our city’s history we’ve had a sitting president come to Covington to make a speech.”

This article is from WCPO, a content partner of Cox First Media.