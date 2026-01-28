Protected status ending for Springfield Haitians: What do you think? Take our survey

Local officials are bracing for a targeted enforcement effort by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials following the end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians next week.
This is according to a message sent out by Springfield City Schools Superintendent Bob Hill to district staff, obtained by the Springfield News-Sun.
There are an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 Haitians living in the Springfield area. It’s unknown how many are on TPS or have some other legal protection allowing them to stay in the country. But in the wake of clashes over immigration enforcement in Minnesota, many are concerned about what increased enforcement might look like locally.
