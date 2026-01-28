Protected status ending for Springfield Haitians: What do you think? Take our survey

A residence along North Limestone Street in Springfield was flying the Haitian flag along side the American flag Wednesday, May 10, 2023. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Updated 0 minutes ago
Local officials are bracing for a targeted enforcement effort by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials following the end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians next week.

This is according to a message sent out by Springfield City Schools Superintendent Bob Hill to district staff, obtained by the Springfield News-Sun.

ExploreSpringfield braces for 30-day targeted ICE surge starting next week as Haitian TPS ends

There are an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 Haitians living in the Springfield area. It’s unknown how many are on TPS or have some other legal protection allowing them to stay in the country. But in the wake of clashes over immigration enforcement in Minnesota, many are concerned about what increased enforcement might look like locally.

Do you have connections to the Springfield area? What do you think about the impending end of TPS for Haitians. Take our survey below:

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.