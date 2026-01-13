Breaking: Bond $250K for attorney accused of stalking Oakwood teen, voyeurism

Protesters urge Butler County to end ICE agreement in wake of Minneapolis fatal shooting

A group with Butler County for Immigrant Justice attended the Butler County Commission meeting to express their concerns over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees being housed in the Butler County jail and ask commissioners to end the contract. The group gathered at the corner of High Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with signs after the meeting. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

About 50 people gathered in downtown Hamilton on Tuesday to protest the Butler County sheriff’s federal contract to house U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees. The demonstration followed the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

A vigil conducted before Tuesday’s Butler County commissioners meeting included signs calling for justice for Good. The vigil and protest in downtown Hamilton were sponsored by Butler County for Immigrant Justice, or BCIJ, which has been asking commissioners to end the ICE contract since mid-July.

Linda Spurrier, a retired schoolteacher who lives in Hamilton and helps organize BCIJ, told the Journal-News, “What’s really motivating me here is what’s happening to (immigrant) families ... it’s heartbreaking to me that this is what’s going on.”

ExploreButler County sheriff fires back after state lawmakers slam jail conditions

About 20 people spoke during the public comment portion of the commissioners meeting, asking commissioners to end the contract.

“The ICE contract has to end,” said Dorothy Joseph of Oxford. “It’s not a question of if killings occur in our Butler County, but when they occur during these ICE actions and tactics.”

Ellen Price of Oxford said she believes the “contractual cooperation with ICE implicates us in a larger system that is as shortsighted and impractical economically, as it is inhumane and cruel morally.”

One man spoke in favor of ICE.

Edward Patrick of West Chester Twp. called Renee Good a “domestic terrorist” and said she “tried to murder an ICE agent.”

Edward Patrick speaks in favor of ICE and in opposition to a group with Butler County for Immigrant Justice at the Butler County Commission meeting Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter spoke after public comment, saying commissioners “do not direct or manage day-to-day operations of independently elected county officials,” which includes Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

“We do not tell other elected officials how to run their offices, and we do not use our administrative authority to make political statements,” she said.

She said the sheriff operates a “modern, state-of-the-art jail that is widely regarded as one of the best in the state of Ohio.”

Three Ohio lawmakers disagree.

Last week, state Reps Christine Cockley, D-Columbus, and Mark Sigrist, D-Grove City, along with state Sen. Bill DeMora, D-Columbus, wrote a letter to letter to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith, voicing concerns about the jail.

The officials said their concerns are grounded in “documented evidence of dangerous and deteriorating conditions” discovered during a July 2025 inspection.

Their concerns included overcrowding, noncompliance with food service standards and heating deficiencies.

A full copy of the letter can be found at tinyurl.com/bcjail2026.

Jones, in a response broadcast live via Facebook, referred to the legislators as “the Three Stooges” for their misrepresentation of the jail’s conditions and labeled their three-page letter “the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

He countered that the jail is actually 200 beds under capacity, and not overcrowded as claimed.

Jones said other jails and state prisons also serve the “Warden Burger” and it’s approved by a dietitian.

County Commissioner Don Dixon told Journal-News following the meeting the jail is not at “100% capacity” and the county has an “obligation to house prisoners.”

Dixon also said the commissioners “always” have made certain that there is a public comment forum “whether you are for or against an issue.”

Melanie Stearns, a Lakota Schools teacher who lives in Hamilton, said she joined the protest for the “voiceless.”

“I disagree with what ICE is doing,” she said. “I think it’s a waste of money for the people that are hard-working citizens in Butler County.”

Sterns said she wants people to know that not everybody in Butler County agrees with the ICE contract.

Spurrier said BCIJ will continue to visit commissioners’ meetings and speak against the ICE contract.

“Yes, (the Sheriff) has power, but our voices do, too,” she said.

