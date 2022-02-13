Puppy Bowl XVIII: Dog from Butler County is on Team Ruff

Hosted by coaches Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, the match, airing from 2-5 p.m. Eastern on Animal Planet, features two teams — Team Fluff and Team Ruff. When the show opened, Stewart, holding a dog named Buttons, said many of the dogs featured in the show were in need of FUR-ever homes.

Odell Barkham, representing Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, is assigned to Team Ruff. The dog received many votes from fans in the Pupularity Playoffs on Animal Planet’s website.