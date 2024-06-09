Pyramid Hill unveils summer schedule packed with programs and events

Jenkins said summer is an exciting season at Pyramid Hill. The lineup of programming coming to the park in June, July, and August is so full, nearly every weekend boasts family-friendly programming for ages 4 through adults.

Delaney French, marketing and sales manager at Pyramid Hill, said there are new programs, along with returning favorites.

“We have so many programs and events going on at the park this summer,” said French. “We have some things that are returning from previous years like ‘Summer Series for Kids,’ which is an annual series that we do, as well as ‘Dogs & Doughnuts,’ which was new last year, and was really well received, so we are doing that again this year.”

There will be a new “Story Time for Littles” in collaboration with The Lane Libraries. The program was created for kids, ages 4 and under and their parents/guardians. (Older children are welcome.) Children will listen, move, play, and create during this art and nature story time.

“Story Time for Littles” events are drop-in (no registration required) and are included in general park admission. The program will run from 10-11 a.m. on one Friday each month in June, July, and August. Program dates are June 21, July 19, and Aug. 16.

“Dogs & Doughnuts,” where community members can bring their furry friends to create pet-friendly treasures at the park, will return this year. On Saturday, July 6, participants will make a tie-dye bandana with their furry friend, and on Saturday, Aug. 3, attendees can pose their pup for a portrait by a caricature artist and create a paw print bouquet. The program runs from 10-11:30 a.m. (No registration is required.)

Another not-to-miss series that will be back this year is the “Family Fun on the Hill” program that will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., one Saturday a month in June, July, and August. Participants will join in on artist projects and nature adventures as they explore the park.

“We will have a program each month in June, July, and August, and each one will have a different theme, and we’ll have a craft and activity that goes along with that,” said French.

Dates for “Family Fun on the Hill” are June 8: Invisible; July 13: Strike a Pose; and Aug. 10: Sounds All Around. “Family Fun on the Hill” events are drop-in (no registration required) and are included in general park admission. For details on each program, go to www.pyramidhill.org.

Also, families will want to mark “Summer Series for Kids” on the calendar in June and July. Programs will run from 1-2 p.m. From creating artwork to meeting critters, these bi-weekly summer art and nature workshops for kids ages 5-12 are a summer tradition for many families in Butler County.

“This year, we are going to bi-weekly workshops, and we have a different workshop each session,” French said.

“Summer Series for Kids” programs are on Fridays — June 14: Copper Creations; June 28: Kite Making; July 12: Only Owls; and July 26: Chicka Chicka Boom Boom. Each workshop requires registration through Pyramid Hill’s website at www.pyramidhill.org/summerseriesforkids2024.

The expanded “Nature/Nurture” Series: Outdoor Yoga” will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m., every other Saturday from June 15 through Aug. 24. Participants, ages 13 and up, can cultivate mindfulness and explore the natural world in the “Nature/Nurture” series. Attendees can relax and practice mindful movement in nature during the summer yoga series, designed for beginners and experienced practitioners alike.

As part of the summer yoga series, guests will enjoy a calming practice that fosters flexibility and strength in a beautiful outdoor setting amidst sculptures, fields and forests. Registration is required. Register at www.pyramidhill.org/events. The “Nature/Nurture” series at Pyramid Hill is sponsored by the Photography Club of Cincinnati.

Additionally, the “Nature/Nurture” series will also present a “Forest Bathing’ session on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 1-3 p.m. (Registration is required.) The session will feature a slow guided walk, a sequence of soothing, nature-based readings, moments of stillness, and poetry that will be led by Pam Lowe Cho, ANFT-Certified Forest Therapy Guide.

The highly anticipated Wilks Insurance Fishing Derby will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. The fishing derby has become an annual tradition for many families in Butler County. Participants can test their skills in a catch-and-release contest that kids and adults can enjoy together while learning about healthy watersheds with Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District. The Fishing Derby is a drop-in event (no registration required) and is free to participants thanks to the support from Wilks Insurance.

Pyramid Hill will offer an adult workshop called Botanical Painting on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 1-3 p.m., to learn the basics of making your own paints. Participants will use natural paints to paint local flora in this workshop led by artist Devan Horton. No experience is necessary, but registration is required, at www.pyramidhill.org/events.

Park hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For a complete schedule of programs and events, including dates, times, and to register, go to www.pyramidhill.org.