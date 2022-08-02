Renderings of Bengals stadium renovations show nightclub, new scoreboard and ‘districts’

The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm released a capital assessment report in April, recommending $493 million in basic repairs to the aging structure such as fixing steel rails and ramps, replacing seats and upgrading electric and plumbing systems.

But enhancements to boost the fan experience and deliver high-end amenities that NFL fans are enjoying in new stadiums will be revealed in a separate master plan that Gensler expects to unveil in November. The June presentation offers a sneak peek of the ideas being circulated.

Based on feedback, goals and visits to several other NFL stadiums, Hamilton County and Gensler Sports drafted a plan filled with ideas on how to both solve issues within Paul Brown Stadium and enhance fan experience. This is a layout of where certain upgrades would go. CONTRIBUTED/WCPO VIA GENSLER SPORTS

Gensler is considering the idea of adding cascading balconies to the southeast corner of the stadium, similar to the outfield decks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Plans propose creating cascading balconies on the southeast corner. Those balconies will cater to ticketholders of different levels, from suites to club level. A similar design is in effect at Camden Yards in Baltimore. CONTRIBUTED/WCPO VIA GENSLER SPORTS

Also being considered are new south rooftop experiences, a sky bridge to connect upper concourses, a live sports betting club and a much larger scoreboard with game day fireworks above it.

Traditional upgrades have been proposed, including diverse seating options to offer different ways to watch the game, a new market-style food hall experience themed after Findlay Market, and a refresh of other amenities throughout the stadium. CONTRIBUTED/WCPO VIA GENSLER SPORTS

The average regular season attendance dropped 38% at Paul Brown Stadium from 63,993 in 2015 to 58,500 in 2019, so Gensler may recommend adding a wide range of seating options, which is a trend at NFL stadiums nationwide.

The plan currently proposes diversifying seating options, so fans have multiple different ways to engage in and watch the game besides just general, club and suite seating. The proposal includes space for standing decks, drink rails and loge boxes, in addition to expanding suite options. CONTRIBUTED/WCPO VIA GENSLER SPORTS

The presentation introduces the idea of cutting the number of traditional general admission seats in favor of adding field suites, premium suites, standing drink rails, sponsor deck seating, standing room decks and theatre-style areas with banquettes and living room style seats.

Possible loge seating options could include designs spanning more traditional club chairs to banquettes to tavern-style seating and more. Based on the current proposal, it is unclear which of these designs are preferred for Paul Brown Stadium or if all are still in consideration. CONTRIBUTED/WCPO VIA GENSLER SPORTS

The existing northwest scoreboard may be greatly enlarged and relocated to a lower position over the team pro shop and main entrance to the stadium. The entire front entrance to the stadium may be completely redone with glass walls and upper terraces with trees and seating.

The proposal for Paul Brown Stadium would seek to move the scoreboard and expand it in size from 130 ft. by 36 ft. to 150 ft. by 42 ft. Behind the scoreboard, a new pavilion area is proposed for fans. GENSLER SPORTS/CONTRIBUTED TO WCPO

Gensler may also add six new districts to the stadium: a commissary-style food market similar to Findlay Market, and areas that pay homage to the nearby Bourbon Trail, incline railways, Cincinnati’s arts and culture, the area’s German heritage and an urban jungle.

The current proposal calls for dividing areas up into "districts" that all reflect something quintessentially Cincinnati. Proposed districts would be "Urban Jungle," "Bourban Trail," "Incline Railways," "Culture & Arts," "German Heritage," and "Findlay Market." In this proposal, only the "Findlay Market" district concept was shown in more depth. CONTRIBUTED/WCPO VIA GENSLER SPORTS

The firm is hoping to change the function and flow of the stadium by removing southern ramps and replacing them with escalators used at other NFL stadiums.

The firm also wants to reduce the congestion at Gate D — where 45% of fans enter the stadium. That could happen by using strategic landscaping and signage to steer traffic flow, and by using new security screening and ticketing technology to speed up stadium entry.

One of the master plan’s goals is to create revenue opportunities to support a competitive NFL team. Ideas include in-bowl, deck and gate sponsorships, as well as selling building naming rights. The firm could also recommend improving locker room and equipment areas to stay competitive and appeal to free agents better.

This article is by WCPO, a content partner of Cox First Media.