RESTAURANT PURCHASE: Owner buys Vandalia Ruby Tuesday for $1.4M

Construction will start soon on what is expected to be the new Culver’s location closest to Dayton for the Wisconsin-based restaurant chain, known for its ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard.

It’s a chain operates more than 700 restaurants in 25 states, and has a significant presence in Indiana.

“We expect to complete our drawings and bid documents by the end of January and hopefully start building in March or April, pending the city review” and the permit process, Potts said.