Revitalized Urbana attracts customers with new businesses

With freshly painted and restored facades on many downtown Urbana buildings, the city and Champaign County’s revitalization — including nearly 20 new businesses in a year — is hard for residents and visitors not to see.

“People are noticing the investment in downtown Urbana. What were once eyesores are now beautiful, occupied buildings,” said Sara Neer, executive director of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

The increased retail and dining opportunities make downtown Urbana a thriving attraction for the county.

Jim Stevenson, president and co-founder of the International Center for Creativity, which partners with Cedarville University, said community assets are important to the future vision of communities.

“These are great projects, and we’re glad to see more and more communities reimagining who they are and who they want to become,” he said.

Neer said she feels the revitalization started with the Douglas Hotel, now known as Legacy Place Apartments that houses 17 units for those aged 55 and older.

“Having the lights on in that building and more people living in downtown Urbana is a huge factor,” she said. “It’s really becoming everything we could want in a vibrant downtown where people can live, work and play.”

Over the last year, the chamber of commerce has conducted 19 ribbon cuttings for new businesses in Urbana, including 12 that are in the downtown. Neer said many of those are now among the most popular spots, including Urbana Brewing Co., 35 Monument Square; Abuela’s Kitchen, 23 Monument Square; and Pequenos Tapas and Wine Bar, 31 Monument Square.

Urbana Brewing Co., which opened late last year, has taps for up to 12 beers, a space to host a wide range of live music, and a rooftop loft with its own separate bar and television.

To help with the rebirth, the city also established a Downtown Revitalization District, approved by the Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control, which expanded the availability of D5 liquor licenses downtown. Neer said all of this led to the interest in opening a DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) in the Monument Square District.

‘What do we want to celebrate?’

Stevenson said it’s an exciting time for towns to reuse important real estate in the geographic centers of their communities. He said many communities were once planned around activities such as retail and river transport, and agricultural commerce, that were built to support those industries that “don’t exist robustly anymore.”

“The commerce has changed and yet the towns still occupy that important central real estate. Reimagining them is an efficient exercise because they already have critical infrastructure, but lack a master plan... What’s the community’s vision? What do we want to celebrate? Who do we identify as potential major occupiers or segments? It would be a real waste of resources if you didn’t take advantage,” he said.

Some of the other businesses that held ribbon-cutting events in the last year include Middle of the Wood; A Mustard Seed, The Boutique; Thrive Integrated Medicine; Bolder Outfitters and Company; Krugh Insurance, 801 Miami St.; Urbana Lofts, 37 Monument Square; Little Birds Café, 102 Springfield St. in St. Paris; and St. Paris Car Wash, 11252 U.S. Route 36.

Middle of the Wood opened in October 2022 at 231 N. Main St. in the Monument Square District. The woodworking business is owned by Andy and Margaret Mitterholzer, which translates into their business name in German.

Andy Mitterholzer said the response to the store opening was fantastic, and they feel blessed to be a part of the city’s growth.

“It’s almost daily that we receive reminders that this is where God intends for (us) to be. Our little town is quickly growing, becoming more colorful, more eventful and more welcoming,” he said. “Why wouldn’t you want to be involved in this town’s growth?”

The options seem endless with eateries, clothing stores, antiques and a candy store, Andy Mitterholzer added.

“We enjoy the ‘everybody knows everybody’ feel of our town. It gives you a sense of family, not only on the retailer and consumer level, but it even goes on through relationships formed between business owners and employees,” he said.

‘A place where people want to be’

Thrive Integrated Medicine opened in January, originally as Thrive Hydration and Wellness, at 202 Scioto St. The owner is Jessamine Sothard, MS, APRN-B, and offers IV hydration, weight loss and functional medicine services.

Since opening, Sothard said the practice has continued to grow and expand, adding more services and a nurse. She said the county is in a growth mindset and thriving.

“There are several way pavers buying and renovating property and transforming the downtown into a place where people want to be,” she said.

With the new services and continued growth, Sothard said she is looking for a new and larger space to better accommodate the demands.

A Mustard Seed opened in December 2022 at 20 Monument Square, but recently moved to a bigger location across the street at 40 Monument Square. The once women’s boutique, now also a men’s boutique, is owned by Stephanie Peterson and her husband Mark.

“We have folks visit from near and far, but a few weeks ago several couples were here and commented that they feel like they’re on vacation here now with all the shopping, eating and even places to stay,” Stephanie Peterson said. “I feel like that’s a huge compliment to Urbana.”

‘Always people out and about’

Bolder Outfitters and Company opened in July 2022, but had its official opening this month at 240 Miami St. The shop is owned by Mark Bloemhard and offers screen-printing, design and embroidery services.

Liberty Bloemhard, Mark’s daughter, who is the shop manager, said they love the small-town pace and environment.

“It’s gotten the love and support its always needed. With the new restaurants and shops, there are always people out and about,” she said.

When it comes to revitalizing cities, Stevenson said it’s human nature for people to be nostalgic about the way things were and look at developments as a threat to their memories.

“If the master plan can celebrate what was there and what the town was known for, it’s more easily digestible for people who don’t want to see their nostalgic memory disappear with its progress... Every town has to retain young people to have a future, and this needs to be new memories for them... We have to accept where we are and plan where we’d like to be,” he said.

‘An incredible transformation’

Although Urbana’s revitalization seems to be happening quickly, it has been a little slower arriving vs. other cities such as Bellefontaine and Springfield on the U.S. Route 68 corridor.

“Urbana has always been a quaint little town but wasn’t necessarily a place of attraction,” Sothard said. “Over the last year, there has been an incredible transformation.”

This includes the renovated Gloria Theater, new shops and restaurants, Second Saturdays, and the trail head with the Simon Kenton pathfinders that offers a bike repair station, shelter and water.

“The chamber of commerce is constantly talking about growth and ways to improve the town,” she said. “All around the county there are changes and improvements happening.”

Neer said the entire vibe of downtown has changed for the better, especially with Second Saturday events, which are organized by the chamber’s Shop Downtown Urbana committee made up of local merchants. She said this is their third year planning these events, and the first two this year have been the most successful, even for some downtown businesses that reported breaking sale records.

“To see so many people, residents and visitors alike, enjoying themselves in downtown Urbana inspires those in our organization and beyond to keep pushing for new ways to see businesses grow and thrive,” she said. “We know that having a thriving county seat benefits all of Champaign County and we are eager to watch all of our communities grow and to support them in doing that.”