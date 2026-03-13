Route 4 closed due to fatal Clark County crash

At least one person is dead following a semi-trailer crash on State Route 4 at Prairie Road in Moorefield Twp.
Both directions of State Route 4 at Prairie Road in Moorefield Twp. are closed as the Ohio State Highway Patrol manages the crash.
The shutdown will last until further notice. Springfield Post 12 is investigating the crash and will provide updates when they become available.
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