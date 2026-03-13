Breaking: More than 5,800 without power as strong winds hit the Miami Valley

Route 4 closed due to fatal Clark County crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser. STAFF

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser. STAFF
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At least one person is dead following a semi-trailer crash on State Route 4 at Prairie Road in Moorefield Twp.

Both directions of State Route 4 at Prairie Road in Moorefield Twp. are closed as the Ohio State Highway Patrol manages the crash.

The shutdown will last until further notice. Springfield Post 12 is investigating the crash and will provide updates when they become available.

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About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers the city of Springfield and more for the Springfield-News Sun. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University. She previously worked for The Lima News and interned for The Columbus Dispatch. Jessica is a loving mom to two fur babies, Daisy and Jade.