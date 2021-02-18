Salt delivery delaying snow removal in Beavercreek and other city neighborhoods

Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum said the city was running low on salt because the last shipment of salt it got was on Saturday. There were several canceled or delayed shipments this week. The city got salt this morning and hopes to continue to get other shipments of salt throughout the rest of today.

“As we entered neighborhoods yesterday, we were forced to use salt very sparingly because of our inability to get salt. Several of our salt deliveries have been cancelled and our last delivery of salt was on Saturday. Most jurisdictions around us are also having the same difficulty,” Landrum wrote in a Facebook post, alerting residents to the issue. “With knowing that more snow was coming tonight/tomorrow, we had to conserve salt to be able to cover the main thoroughfares. If this storm is a light accumulation and we get the scheduled salt delivery, we will hit the neighborhoods hard with salt and get them cleared.”