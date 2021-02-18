Salt delivery delaying snow removal in Beavercreek and other city neighborhoods

Beavercreek is working to clear snow from all major thoroughfares after the winter storm overnight and will get to neighborhoods in the afternoon.
Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum said the city was running low on salt because the last shipment of salt it got was on Saturday. There were several canceled or delayed shipments this week. The city got salt this morning and hopes to continue to get other shipments of salt throughout the rest of today.
“As we entered neighborhoods yesterday, we were forced to use salt very sparingly because of our inability to get salt. Several of our salt deliveries have been cancelled and our last delivery of salt was on Saturday. Most jurisdictions around us are also having the same difficulty,” Landrum wrote in a Facebook post, alerting residents to the issue. “With knowing that more snow was coming tonight/tomorrow, we had to conserve salt to be able to cover the main thoroughfares. If this storm is a light accumulation and we get the scheduled salt delivery, we will hit the neighborhoods hard with salt and get them cleared.”
Typically the city would plow roads and then throw salt down, but if they would have done that with every single road, they wouldn’t have had salt for the snow this morning. Landrum said the road crews are working on the main roads and U.S. 35 right now. When the snow stops this afternoon, the city hopes to get back into Beavercreek neighborhoods.
“The neighborhoods are passable right now, but most have some packed snow or you can’t see the pavement,” Landrum told this newspaper.
Crews have split into two 16-hour shifts, which takes longer to reach all the roads in the city, Landrum said. Road crews had already been out for days and nights covering other snow events. Landrum said he could not in good conscience put crews out on the road without proper rest. Beavercreek currently has 20 drivers covering nearly 600 miles of road.
“We’re doing everything we can,” Landrum said. “I know this is not the service that Beavercreek residents are used to, but I think that is a testament to the great service we usually give year round.”