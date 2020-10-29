School-reported COVID cases rise again; local increase smaller than statewide

There continued to be some discrepancies in the ODH data, as was the case in several previous weeks.

Last week, Lebanon schools were listed with 11 total COVID-19 cases since data reporting began Sept. 7. Thursday’s report listed seven new cases from Lebanon (2 students and 5 staff), but their cumulative case number only went up from 11 to 12.

Lebanon Superintendent Todd Yohey said his district has been carefully reporting cases to the Warren County Health District. But he said the state numbers have been pretty far behind at times.

The local school districts with the highest number of total cases reported since Sept. 7 are Fairborn (43), Springboro (36), Troy (29), Piqua (20), Miamisburg (20) and Beavercreek (18).

Some schools just outside the Dayton area reported numerous new cases last week — Mason with 18, Lakota with 16, Little Miami with 13 and Springfield Northeastern with 19.