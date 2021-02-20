Science kit recalled due to lead paint on included magnet, lack of warning labels

Anker Play Products is recalling its 10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Science Kit due to lead paint on a red and blue magnet in the kit and a lack of warning labels for magnets and balloons.
Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 13,000 kits were included in the recall, and were sold at Menards and at independent toy stores nationwide from August to November 2020 for around $6.
Anker said that no incidents or injuries have been reported, but consumers are asked to immediately stop using the kit, take the red and blue magnet away from children and contact the company for a refund.
Consumers can contact Anker by calling 877-236-1945 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by emailing customerservice@ankerpp.com.