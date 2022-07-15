Body found after man reported missing in Buck Creek

Searchers have found the body of a man reported missing in Buck Creek after he did not resurface while swimming.
The possible drowning was reported around 3 p.m., and the body was found about an hour and a half later.
Springfield Fire Division crews in wet suits were in the water near the waterfall feature searching for the man.
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Mad River Twp. fire departments launched boats, and a dive team also responded from WPAFB.
This report will be updated as we learn more information.
In Other News
1
115-year-old Hamilton Caster transforms blighted area, brings new jobs...
2
Pieces of Kings Island’s Racer roller coaster for sale
3
McCrabb: Smile starts marriage for Butler County couple together 81...
4
6 things you won’t want to miss at The Ohio Challenge hot air balloon...
5
DeWine visits Clark County, celebrates $50 million reconstruction of...