dayton-daily-news logo
X

Body found after man reported missing in Buck Creek

News
By
Updated 18 minutes ago

Searchers have found the body of a man reported missing in Buck Creek after he did not resurface while swimming.

The possible drowning was reported around 3 p.m., and the body was found about an hour and a half later.

Springfield Fire Division crews in wet suits were in the water near the waterfall feature searching for the man.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Mad River Twp. fire departments launched boats, and a dive team also responded from WPAFB.

This report will be updated as we learn more information.

In Other News
1
115-year-old Hamilton Caster transforms blighted area, brings new jobs...
2
Pieces of Kings Island’s Racer roller coaster for sale
3
McCrabb: Smile starts marriage for Butler County couple together 81...
4
6 things you won’t want to miss at The Ohio Challenge hot air balloon...
5
DeWine visits Clark County, celebrates $50 million reconstruction of...

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top