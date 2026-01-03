Second child rescued in December Springfield fire dies from injuries

“In an extraordinary act of compassion and selflessness during an unimaginable time of grief, the family has chosen to donate their daughter’s organs —just as they did with her brother—allowing other children and families to receive the gift of life," the fire department said in a release. “This decision reflects profound generosity and strength, and it will have a lasting impact well beyond this community.”

The fire was reported at 11:11 a.m. Dec. 15 and crews arrived four minutes later, finding the resident and two of her four children who had escaped the blaze. The mother sustained injuries including frostbite, cuts and smoke inhalation in an attempt to rescue the other children but was unable to due to the severity of the fire.

The mother escaped with two of her children when she awoke to a loud noise because they were with her in the living room, King said previously. She later broke a window with her bare hands in an attempt to rescue her children and required stitches.

Firefighters rescued the two children who remained in the home through a bedroom window. The children were then transported to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, from where they were transported via a medical helicopter to Dayton Children’s Hospital. They were then sent to Shriners Children for burn care.

The fire has been ruled accidental, with the cause being combustible materials sitting too close to a space heater, King said previously. There were no working smoke detectors in the home, which could have had an impact in this fire, he said.

Four firefighters were injured while carrying out rescue operations and they were released back to work the same day.

The fire has “deeply affected” all who responded and the fire department praised the “professionalism, courage and compassion” they’ve shown from the initial rescue through “the continued support of the family.”

“The Springfield Fire Rescue Division extends its deepest condolences to the family as they endure this heartbreaking loss,” the department said in a release. “Our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.”