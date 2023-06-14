BreakingNews
Coroner IDs 9-year-old boy hit, killed by construction vehicle in Centerville
X

Seeing Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ in Cincy? We want to hear from you

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

News
By Sean Scott, Staff Writer
49 minutes ago

Even Joe Burrow “may stop by” Taylor Swift’s concert at Paycor Stadium later this month.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback told local media during a news conference this week he has a lot of respect for the artist and her career, but he doesn’t listen to her music much. He knows plenty who do, though, he said.

When asked about the Swift shows scheduled at Paycor June 30-July 1, Burrow said: “I’ve heard the tour is a lot of fun, though. Maybe I’ll stop by.”

Are you a Swiftie? What are your plans for attending the concerts? We’re looking to talk to locals who are going.

Click through to fill out our quick questionnaire, and if you are selected, a reporter will contact you. If you want to email us directly, click here.

In Other News
1
Leaving a legacy: National Road dedicated to fallen Deputy Yates
2
Beatles tribute band to perform rooftop event on Springfield parking...
3
Fishing event at Mason park is for local veterans
4
Hospice Care of Middletown ranks first in state, third in nation
5
Miami University Hamilton’s newly expanded disc golf course open

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top