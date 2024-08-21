Semi bursts into flames after crash in Clark County; driver escapes with minor injuries

BreakingNews
Aug 21, 2024
A semitractor-trailer burst into flames Wednesday afternoon after a rear-end crash on U.S. 40 in Clark County.

A semi was stopped at a red light at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike near the Masonic home when a second semi rain into the back of its trailer, said Sgt. Brian May of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

The tractor of the second semi caught fire and quickly became engulfed, he said.

The driver was able to get out with just very minor injuries,” May said. “Very lucky.”

No other injuries were reported.

Credit: Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

