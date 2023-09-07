Semi stuck on tracks hit by train in Middletown

A semi hauling an oversize load got stuck on railroad tracks and was struck by a train Thursday afternoon in Middletown.

Middletown police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to a collision between a Norfolk Southern train and semi tractor-trailer that happened around 12:20 p.m. on the tracks at Woodlawn Avenue and University Boulevard.

The semi got stuck and the driver was able to exit the cab, but could not alert train operators in time to avoid the collision, said Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

No one was injured, but roadways in the area remained closed as of 3 p.m.