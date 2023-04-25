Services set for 2 teen students killed in Springfield crash

Haffner was born in Springfield on April 4, 2006, and is survived by her mother, Jamie Haffner, and sisters, Jaylin Haffner, Hailey Watts, Brooklyn Wood and Addyson Watts, the obituary said.

She loved sports and played on the Shawnee softball team, “and was an English professor for her oldest sister,” according to the obituary. It noted her love for animals and for her favorite food, “chickie nuggies and milk.”

“Taylor was known for her very quirky personality with that long beautiful hair and courageous smile,” the obituary said. “She has such an army behind her and will live forever in all our hearts.”

Diaz was born on Nov. 20, 2005, in Springfield to Elizabeth Ann (Ackerman) Penwell and Jose Osman Diaz Argueta. Along with his mother and father, he is survived by his step-father, Adam Penwell, step-mother, Esmeralda Diaz, siblings; Alivia Penwell, Ian Penwell, Lillian Diaz, Violet Diaz and Mateo Diaz.

He enjoyed fishing, swimming and gaming, his obituary said, and he had a love for food, especially tacos.

“Osman thoroughly enjoyed going to school, he was very intelligent and excelled at any class he took,” the family wrote. “Osman had an incredible sense of humor and was the class clown. He also enjoyed traveling with his family, especially to Disneyworld and Italy with his school.”

Jackson Lytle is handling arrangements.