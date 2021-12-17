Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown

Services has been set for the co-founder of a downtown Middletown music festival and a successful Realtor.
Timothy E. Lewis, of Middletown, died Tuesday at his home. He was 63.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Berachah Church, 1900 Johns Road. Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday at the church. followed by grave site service at Grace Baptist Church, 3023 Union Road. Franklin.
He is survived by partner, Jayne Reardon; three children Timothy E. Lewis II (Andee), Joseph E. Lewis (Danielle), Megan (Justin) Esmael; grandchildren Morgan Gentry, Landen Lewis, Luci Johnson, Delilah Johnson, Joseph Lewis, and Hadley Esmael; brother, Mike (Janet) Lewis; Sister Beth (Harold) Cox, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Lewis graduated from Middletown Christian High School and studied communications at Cedarville College. He then moved on to earn his real estate license where he won numerous awards, including Realtor of the Year in 2016. Most recently he was the district sales manager with HER Realtors. He was a real estate agent in Middletown for 43 years.
Lewis worked closely with Adriane Scherrer and Jim Wendel on organizing the Broad Street Bash. Through their almost daily phone conversations during Bash season, Scherrer understood his love of those closest to him.
“More than anything, my heart aches for his family,” she said.
One of his closest friends, Joe Daly, was vacationing in Ireland when a buddy called with the numbing news.
“I can’t believe he’s gone,” Daly said Wednesday waiting for a flight back to Cincinnati. “I was in disbelief. It hit me hard.”
Daly, Lewis and two other buddies annually traveled to Lake Erie for several days of walleye fishing. The other guys wanted to leave on Wednesday. Lewis couldn’t. That was always the night of the Bash.
“He was a volunteers volunteer,” Daly said. “He never asked for anything.”
Rachel Lewitt, owner and broker at Finkelman Real Estate, said Lewis “gave without hesitation and with a full heart. He was a pillar of our community. This is a tremendous loss for the community and a sad day for Middletown.”
