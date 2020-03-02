Meet 7 local women who changed the world around them with cameras, voices, grit — and rifles

>> Meet the Ohioian who became the nation's first female presidential candidate

Hallie Quinn Brown was widely known for her elocution skills. She traveled the world lecturing on civil rights and temperance. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION OF CENTRAL STATE UNIVERSITY ARCHIVES, WILBERFORCE, OH

A VOICE FOR HUMAN RIGHTS

Hallie Quinn Brown, an elocutionist, author and activist, was a revolutionary figure for her time. Brown's oratory skills were not only entertaining, but a voice for social change. She lectured about temperance and advocated for African-American civil rights and women's suffrage, incorporating equal access to education and political access for all in her oration.

Annie Oakley takes aim at an apple sitting on top of her dog’s head. The English setter, named “Dave,” grew so accustomed to the sound of gunfire while hunting with Oakley and her husband Frank Butler that he became part of their show. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL ANNIE OAKLEY CENTER AT THE GARST MUSEUM Credit: National Annie Oakley Center Credit: National Annie Oakley Center

AIMING FOR SUCCESS

The life of Annie Oakley — known as “Little Miss Sure Shot” while celebrated in books, on stage and on screen — began and ended in Darke County. Buffalo Bill Cody learned of Oakley’s and her husband’s shooting skills and recruited them to join his Wild West Show. Oakley had such great aim she took to shooting an apple off of her dog Dave’s head during performances.

Lillian and Dorothy Gish, sisters who came to fame on the silver screen, had their roots in the Miami Valley. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

STARS OF STAGE AND SCREEN

Lillian and Dorothy Gish, sisters who rose to fame in the early age of the silver screen, came from roots in the Miami Valley. The sisters made scores of movies during their early careers, playing innocent wide-eyed beauties. Black-and-white photographs capture the sisters in costume together and in individual promotional portraits.

Jeraldyne Blunden founded the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company in 1968. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive

MOVING INSPIRATION

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) is Ohio’s oldest modern dance company. It has mesmerized audiences both local and worldwide, and developed countless dance stars since 1968. And none of it would have happened without the talent and passion of Jeraldyne Blunden.

Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur gather at a statue of Virgin Mary in an undated photograph taken at Notre Dame Academy in Dayton. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHAMINADE JULIENNE CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

ADVOCATING FOR EDUCATION

Five Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur who arrived in Dayton from Cincinnati on a canal boat in 1849 founded Notre Dame Academy for Young Women. That school was the foundation for Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.

The Plant, Flower and Fruit Guild Luncheon at the Dayton Woman's Club. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE DAYTON WOMAN'S CLUB Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

A CENTER FOR LITERARY ACTIVITIES

For more than 100 years, the Dayton Woman's Club has been a home for social, charitable and professional growth. After the flood waters receded in 1913, a group of civic-minded ladies saw the need to form an organization for women that would be a center for civic and literary activities.

Jane Reece was one of the world's finest pictorial photographers.

STRIKING COMPOSITION

Jane Reece, known as Dayton’s most important artist and photographer of any generation, combined dramatic poses with striking lighting to create images that garnered international recognition.

“I don’t photograph. I use my camera as an artist uses his brush — to make the picture I already see in my mind,” she told the Monterrey Peninsula Herald in 1945.