Detectives still looking for man missing from Liberty Twp. for nearly a week

Schwarz did not have a cell phone and his car was left behind, according to detectives. Security cameras show him walking down steps at the complex.

“At this point we don’t have anything that shows he left in a car with anybody, that is what is weird about out,” said Sgt. Ryan Hensley.

Schwarz is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last know to be wearing a gray “CSI” t shirt and dark colored jeans.

His family is from Georgia, but Schwarz does business in the Liberty Twp. area and goes back and forth on weekends, according to investigators

Anyone with information can call Detective Green Detherage at 513-759-7349.