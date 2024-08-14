Detectives still looking for man missing from Liberty Twp. for nearly a week

News
By
Updated Aug 15, 2024
X

Butler County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing search for a man missing from Liberty Twp. for nearly a week.

Scott Michael Schwarz, 60, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday in an apartment complex on Blake Street in Liberty Center. He was reported missing by a family member on Sunday.

Schwarz did not have a cell phone and his car was left behind, according to detectives. Security cameras show him walking down steps at the complex.

“At this point we don’t have anything that shows he left in a car with anybody, that is what is weird about out,” said Sgt. Ryan Hensley.

Schwarz is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last know to be wearing a gray “CSI” t shirt and dark colored jeans.

His family is from Georgia, but Schwarz does business in the Liberty Twp. area and goes back and forth on weekends, according to investigators

Anyone with information can call Detective Green Detherage at 513-759-7349.

In Other News
1
MarketFest - a larger version of the weekly Springfield Farmers Market...
2
Father, 2 sons escape blast, fire that destroys New Carlisle house
3
Central Pastry open for 75 years: Middletown business owners mark 40...
4
No indictment in downtown Middletown shooting that began with a bar...
5
Large group decries Haitian population in Springfield at city...

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top