Shopping local for Christmas? Launch Dayton has some ideas

Aviatra Accelerators-Dayton Director Pam Cone said Dayton entrepreneurs are determined to remain viable.

“Aviatra-Dayton is honored to have been able to support new and existing women-owned businesses in the area this year, and we are pleased to be part of this collaborative effort to promote local businesses this holiday season," Cone said.

Launch Dayton is a collaborative effort of regional entrepreneurial support organizations to connect Dayton start-ups and fledgling businesses.

Launch Dayton

Launch Dayton partners are seeking up to 60 businesses to participate in the campaign. Businesses in retail, health/beauty/wellness products or services, food and beverage products or services, as well as art and creative industries are encouraged to sign up by Nov. 18. Businesses may register here.

Participating businesses will:

• Commit to do a 15-minute Facebook Live video at an assigned date and time.

• Promote their top three products that make great holiday gifts.

• Share the #LaunchIntoTheHolidays campaign and shout out to fellow participating businesses.

• Save the live video on their feeds when finished.

Businesses who sign up should:

• Be physically located in the greater Dayton region — Troy to Springboro, Eaton to Springfield.

• Have at least one product/service/gift card that costs $25 or less.

Participants will be assigned Facebook Live time slots by Nov. 20.

LeKeisha Grant, entrepreneur and business counselor at the Miami Valley Small Business Development Center, will offer an optional workshop for participants Nov. 23 on how to use Facebook Live.