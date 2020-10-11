Showers possible this afternoon, Columbus Day to be cloudy with rain in the evening

Temperatures will be mild, ranging from 74 degrees to 60 degrees. The day will be windy and chances of showers will continue until about 10 p.m. The skies in the evening will be mostly cloudy, the National Weather Service said.

On Columbus Day, showers are expected during the evening, particularly between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The day will be windy, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph. Temperatures will get cooler, ranging from 78 degrees to 44 degrees.