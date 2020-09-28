Showers, thunderstorms expected this afternoon, high winds possible

The skies are expected to be cloudy today and temperatures will start to cool. Highs will reach about 71 degrees, but temperatures will drop as low as 47 degrees in the evening. The day will be windy and gusts may reach as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow we can expect more sun, but temperatures will be lower, ranging between 64 degrees and 45 degrees. The skies will be partly sunny during the day, though more clouds may roll in during the evening. The day may be breezy.