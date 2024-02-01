Sixth attorney appointed to represent man accused in 2022 fatal Hamilton stabbing

Explore Trial canceled for man accused in 2022 stabbing death after alleged threat against attorney

The 51-year-old is charged with murder and felonious assault for allegedly killing Rachelle Brewsbaugh at their Parrish Avenue house. Brewsaugh suffered more than 50 wounds, according to prosecutors.

Because Madden was represented at one point by the county public defender office, a “conflict attorney” not a part of the public defender office must be appointed to represent Madden.

All the conflict attorneys on the list in Butler County have been appointed and withdrawn from Madden’s case. So the search continued to find a new attorney for Madden.

Attorney Lucas Wilder was appointed last week to represent Madden, according to court documents. Wilder declined comment on the case when contacted by the Journal-News.

A new pretrial hearing had not yet been set Thursday in the case.

McElfresh recently denied Madden’s request to represent himself after the defendant said multiple times he was being “compelled” to act as his own counsel.

The judge also noted at prior hearing four prior attorneys had been assigned to Madden’s case, and the defendant had problems with all of them, including one who was retained.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Madden is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.