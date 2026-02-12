Some local students are organizing protests, campus discussions about ICE enforcement

On Tuesday, about 300 Princeton City School students joined hands to protest against the enforcement of federal immigration laws. Later Tuesday evening, about 40 college students at Xavier University gathered to put ideas and solutions behind the ongoing protests.

The high school and middle school students are part of a large group from different schools who have organized walkouts over the past few days, saying their goal is to create spaces where families feel safe again.

“I’ve been seeing my peers lose their parents for no apparent reason. ICE just comes in our communities and does what they think is right, not asking any questions. They’re just racially profiling everyone, but it’s not just Hispanics at all, it’s become everyone,” said Brookylnn Robinson-Cofer, senior at Princeton High School.

Senior students who organized the walkout told us it doesn’t stop here.

“This has nothing to do with getting out of class. This is about showing that we care and show everyone that this isn’t something we need to push and hide in the shadows, this is important and affects many Americans, and we want to stand up,” Robinson-Cofer said.

Parents also showed support for their students at the protest.

“It doesn’t matter what color you are. What really matters is that you’re human,” said Princeton parent William Holsey.

The student protests come as Ohio Democratic lawmakers rolled out a new eight-bill package they say is designed to protect Ohio communities. The legislation would block Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from using state resources, limit non-emergency actions and protect safe zones at schools, hospitals, worship sites and courthouses.

Democrats spoke about the package at a press conference Tuesday morning.

“We’re reminded that America was founded on limiting government power and protecting individual rights. The package of legislation that the Ohio House is proposing carries forward that tradition with transparency, accountability, and respect for due process,” said Christopher Harding, chair of the Ohio Democratic Party Latino Caucus.

Organizers at Xavier University didn’t walk out, but held discussions Tuesday. Organizers said the purpose was to move beyond protests and find “common sense solutions” as federal immigration enforcement expands nationwide.

“For me it was kind of horrifying,” said Daniel Diaz, a Xavier student who attended the discussions, when asked his reaction to the ICE operations that led to the death of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.

Republicans have also filed several immigration enforcement bills that would require cooperation between local police and federal agents, and make undocumented status a state crime.

“We want to be a state that says we are partnering with federal law enforcement,” state Rep. Gary Click, R-Toledo, told WCPO.

With both Republican and Democratic lawmakers presenting opposite legislation during Xavier’s conversation, students expressed hope that lawmakers from both parties could find middle ground on the issue.

Many participants at Xavier’s event said they wanted officials, regardless of what side they fall on, to approach policymaking by respecting the humanity and dignity of all people.

“I do think that they want to come together,” Diaz said. “There’s also a big divide between the parties and ideologies and stuff. ... I don’t know. I want to believe it’s possible.”

The discussions at Xavier reflect broader conversations happening across Ohio as the state grapples with how to respond to federal immigration enforcement policies.