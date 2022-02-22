Some residents opposed to proposed housing development in New Carlisle

They’re looking to build on a 115-acre tract of land that will have 293 homes started at about $250,000. All of the land would be annexed from Miami County, according to the proposal.

Miami County Administrator Charlotte Colley said her office was notified this month by the Miami County Engineer’s Office that the developer reached out to enquire about annexation. An annexation proposal has not made its way to the Miami County commission as of Tuesday, she said.

Residents in both Clark and Miami counties took to social media this week to express their concerns about the proposed project.

Jason Layton, who lives on New Carlisle Road near the proposed housing site, said he’s concerned that additional housing will bring additional traffic and lead to an influx of students in the Bethel Local School District. He has two children in the district.

“... this will be a substantial number of students added to either Bethel or Tecumseh,” Layton told the News-Sun on Tuesday. “Also, the addition of cars this will add to our streets will be substantial.”